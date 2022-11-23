Minerva beat Doaba United in soccer meet

Chandigarh, November 22
Minerva Academy registered a 1-0 win over Doaba United in the Punjab State Super Football League. Hridaya scored the only goal of the match in the 65th minute. His perfect goal came from a cross by Renedy. Minerva started their Punjab State Super Football League campaign in a losing effort against Punjab City. They followed that up with a draw against Khalsa College. The third game again saw them lose to RoundGlass Punjab, followed by another draw against Khalsa Warriors FC, and that was followed by a loss against CRPF.
Eventually, Minerva Academy began their winning streak against Principal Harbhajan SA 1-0 and followed that up with a 5-2 win against Namdhari Sports Academy.
The next two games saw two 2-0 respective wins against SGHS and Dalbir FA. The side faced yet another defeat against International FC, before logging a 2-0 win over Guru FC.
