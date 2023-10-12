Minerva lads lift Subroto Cup

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 11

A second half injury time goal by Mohammed Azam Khan helped Minerva Academy lads, representing the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) team, to win the 62nd Subroto Cup Sub-Junior Inter School International Football Tournament.

The side defeated Chawngfianga Middle School, Saiden, Kolasib (Mizoram) 1-0 in an exciting final held at the Army Service Corps Centre in Bangalore. This is the first time in the history of the tournament that a school representing the CISCE won the cup. Air Marshal R Radhish AVSM, VM, Air Officer Commanding-In-Chief, Training Command, presented the trophy to the winning team.

The first half was closely contested by both team’s midfield. The first real chance came for Minerva as Malsom Tuboi found space on the edge of the box. The midfielder’s shot did not test the keeper as it flew past the post. Chawngfianga Middle School started to control the midfield as Minerva were restricted to counter attacks. The school from Mizoram were looking dangerous in the attacking front, with Malsawmkima controlling the game. He forced Minerva goalkeeper Waikhom to a good save from a direct free kick. The defining moment came in the dying seconds of second half injury time. Khangembam’s cross from the left wing, found Khan inside the box. The forward rose high to head the ball which trickled inside the goal through the fingers of the Mizo keeper, Lalmuanpuia, sending everyone into frenzy.

