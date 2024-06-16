Minerva win U-13 football title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 15

The U-13 team of Minerva Academy won the Double Pass Development League (DPDL).

The team remained undefeated. Their journey to the title culminated in a thrilling final where they managed to beat the dominant ISL side Bengaluru FC.

Several players from the academy received individual awards for their outstanding performances during the tournament. Mahtab Singh was recognised as the player of the match in the final, while Albert was awarded the midfielder of the tournament and Symond received the defender of the tournament accolade.

Priyansh was honoured with the player of the tournament award for his consistent and exemplary contribution to the team’s success. Additionally, the team’s coach Lindsay Henderson was awarded the prestigious coach of the year title for his guidance and leadership throughout the season.

In the final showdown against BFC, Minerva Academy displayed resilience and skill to secure a 1-0 victory, after drawing with the ISL side in the previous round with a scoreline of 2-2.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Football