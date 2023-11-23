Mini-truck stolen from Pinjore

Tribune News Service

Panchkula: The police have registered a case against an unidentified person(s) for the theft of a mini-truck from the Pinjore area. Pankaj Arora reported that his four-wheeler was stolen from outside his furniture showroom in Pinjore on the night of Tuesday. The police have started investigation. TNS

Ashiana kids win in roller skating

Chandigarh: Students of Ashiana Public School, Sector 46-A, won laurels in the Chandigarh State Roller Skating Championship. Bhagirath S Pillai and Abhir won gold medals, while Raeka Farmah, Sarthak Bassi, Tanvir Singh and Paraspreet Singh won silver medals. Shrey Jain and Navneet Kaur won bronze medals. — TNS

UT police hold Cyber-Thon

Chandigarh: The UT Police organised its fourth Cyber-Thon 2023 in collaboration with Infosys. A total of 39 IT students from across the country participated. The first three winners were Team Voldebug from Parul University, Gujarat, Team Cyber Ciphers from Chandigarh College of Engineering & Technology, Sector 26, and Bloody Hackers from PEC. The event was inaugurated by Ketan Bansal, SP, Cyber Crime, and A Ventakesh (DANIPS) DSP, Cyber Crime. DGP Praveer Ranjan was the chief guest. TNS

Nat’l seminar on crystallography

Chandigarh: The 50th National Seminar on Crystallography was organised by IMTECH in association with Indian Crystallographic Association to share latest cutting-edge research findings, methodologies and best practices in the field of crystallography. The three-day seminar was inaugurated by Dr Shekhar C Mande, former Director General, CSIR.

