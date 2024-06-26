Mining firm booked for attack on Panchkula MC team

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 25

A day after an attack and misbehaviour with a team of Panchkula Municipal Corporation, the police have registered a case against a mining firm at the Chandimandir police station. The Municipal Corporation had written to the police, demanding the registration of an FIR and the initiation of requisite action against those involved in the attack.

In the complaint to the police, Deputy Commissioner Apoorva Chaudhary said the municipal team formed to check sand mining and related activities, comprising Ward 13 councillor Sunit Singla, Ward 20 councillor Salim Khan, Executive Engineer Ajay Panghal, SDO Manoj Ahlawat, Junior Engineers Navdeep, Sushil Kumar, and Manvinder Singh, visited the land under the MC Billa village to collect a status report of mining activity.

She said the members found illegal mining on the MC land. DC Chaudhary said they identified that those responsible for the act had dug out sand up to 50 feet deep into the ground; however, the team was stopped by various individuals who were wielding weapons. She said the individuals went on to misbehave with the team members and even attacked them. She said, “They threatened the team members with dire consequences in case they came to the area again.”

Municipal officials said the land in question belonged to the Municipal Corporation; however, the individuals rejected the claims. MC officials said numerous vehicles involved in mining were also witnessed at the site.

The Municipal Corporation wrote to the police, demanding action.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said the MC had sent its team to inspect the area and collect the mining tax, which had not been received for years. The MC has filed a complaint with the police, demanding immediate action.

SHO Chandimandir Prithvi Singh said they have registered a case against Krishna Mining under Sections 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the IPC.

