Mining guard attacked, 10 booked for murder bid

Ambala, May 7

The Ambala police have booked 10 people for attempt to murder after a mining guard was attacked at Naraingarh here late on Friday night.

On a complaint of Ravit Kumar, a mining guard, a case has been registered against Kuldeep, Jaswinder, Mahender, Bhura, Rinku, Polla, Praveen, Devender, Vikram and Vicky under Sections 148, 149, 186, 323, 332, 353, 307, 379-B, 427, 506 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code at the Naraingarh police station.

The complainant alleged that he, along with Dayal Singh, another mining guard, and Rajesh Kumar, a messenger, were on duty last night. Around 11.15 pm, they stopped at a dhaba for dinner. While Dayal Singh and Rajesh Kumar went for dinner, Ravit kept sitting in the official vehicle.

“In the meantime, Kuldeep, Jaswinder, Mahender, Bhura, Rinku, and Polla reached there, opened the door and said they wanted to talk to me. As I came out of the vehicle, they started assaulting me with an iron rod, sticks and a sharp-edged weapon. Rinku and Kuldeep snatched my licensed pistol and opened fire with an intention to kill me, but it missed the aim. I managed to get back into the vehicle. The suspects damaged the vehicle and managed to flee after I raised the alarm. Meanwhile, Dayal Singh and Rajesh Kumar also reached there. Dayal Singh informed me that he got a call from Praveen and he had asked about their location,” he alleged.

Ravit further stated that Praveen, Devender, Vikram and Vicky were also involved in this conspiracy.