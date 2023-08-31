Minister Anil Vij reviews projects in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 30

Haryana Minister for Home and Health Anil Vij today inspected the ongoing development projects, including the under-construction Shaheed Smarak in Ambala Cantonment, and directed officials from the PWD (B&R) to expedite the work.

Vij inspected the construction work of Shaheed Smarak, Science Centre, football stadium and hospital building in Ambala Cantonment and said he would inspect the projects every week to review their progress.

During the inspection of the Shaheed Smarak, the Superintending Engineer of PWD (B&R) informed the minister that tenders related to artwork of the Smarak have been floated and the process to allot them is in progress. An amount of Rs 149 crore is proposed to be spent on the artwork.

While inspecting the football ground at the War Heroes Memorial Stadium, the minister directed the officials to install a toughened glass wall so that the inside look of the stadium is visible even from a distance.

Later, the minister reached Ambala Cantonment Civil Hospital and directed the officials to expedite work on the under-construction 200-bed extension building. He informed that a dedicated critical care centre will also be established here.

Min visits hospital

During the inspection of the Shaheed Smarak, the Superintending Engineer of PWD (B&R) informed the minister that tenders related to artwork of the Smarak have been floated and the process to allot them is in progress

While inspecting the football ground at the War Heroes Memorial Stadium, the minister directed the officials to install a toughened glass wall so that the inside look of the stadium is visible even from a distance

Later, the minister reached Ambala Cantonment Civil Hospital and directed the officials to expedite work on the under-construction 200-bed extension building

#Ambala #Anil Vij