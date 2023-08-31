 Minister Anil Vij reviews projects in Ambala : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • Minister Anil Vij reviews projects in Ambala

Minister Anil Vij reviews projects in Ambala

Directs officials to expedite work on 200-bed extension building

Minister Anil Vij reviews projects in Ambala

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij inspects development projects in Ambala Cantonment on Wednesday.



Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 30

Haryana Minister for Home and Health Anil Vij today inspected the ongoing development projects, including the under-construction Shaheed Smarak in Ambala Cantonment, and directed officials from the PWD (B&R) to expedite the work.

Vij inspected the construction work of Shaheed Smarak, Science Centre, football stadium and hospital building in Ambala Cantonment and said he would inspect the projects every week to review their progress.

During the inspection of the Shaheed Smarak, the Superintending Engineer of PWD (B&R) informed the minister that tenders related to artwork of the Smarak have been floated and the process to allot them is in progress. An amount of Rs 149 crore is proposed to be spent on the artwork.

While inspecting the football ground at the War Heroes Memorial Stadium, the minister directed the officials to install a toughened glass wall so that the inside look of the stadium is visible even from a distance.

Later, the minister reached Ambala Cantonment Civil Hospital and directed the officials to expedite work on the under-construction 200-bed extension building. He informed that a dedicated critical care centre will also be established here.

Min visits hospital

  • During the inspection of the Shaheed Smarak, the Superintending Engineer of PWD (B&R) informed the minister that tenders related to artwork of the Smarak have been floated and the process to allot them is in progress
  • While inspecting the football ground at the War Heroes Memorial Stadium, the minister directed the officials to install a toughened glass wall so that the inside look of the stadium is visible even from a distance
  • Later, the minister reached Ambala Cantonment Civil Hospital and directed the officials to expedite work on the under-construction 200-bed extension building

#Ambala #Anil Vij

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says staff threatening to go on strike could lose jobs

2
Trending

Time heals everything, Sunny Deol says on mending ties with Shah Rukh Khan

3
Punjab

15-year-old girl shot dead by stalker in Punjab's Amritsar

4
India

'Smile, please': India's moon rover Pragyan takes snaps of moon lander Vikram

5
Delhi

36-year-old Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

6
Trending

In world's first such case, doctors remove 3-inch-long live parasitic worm from Australian woman's brain

7
Punjab

Day after killing Amritsar girl, stalker shoots self, is in critical condition

8
India

China map issue 'very serious', PM should speak on it: Rahul Gandhi

9
Punjab

BSF seizes 6kg drugs near border in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector

10
Lifestyle

Actress Mona Singh talks about her role in Prime Video series ‘Made in Heaven 2’ and her debut show

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

INDIA leaders to meet today, seat-sharing, CMP on agenda

INDIA leaders to meet today, seat-sharing, CMP on agenda

28 parties to attend; Opposition alliance says it has many P...

Solar mission’s final checks done, will carry 7 payloads

Solar mission’s final checks done, will carry 7 payloads

China map issue ‘very serious’, PM must speak: Rahul

China map issue ‘very serious’, PM must speak: Rahul

India-made Mahendragiri warship to be launched in Mumbai tomorrow

India-made Mahendragiri warship to be launched in Mumbai tomorrow

Set to be fifth launch in 15 months

‘You may lose jobs’: Mann warns staff against strike, invokes ESMA till Oct 31

‘You may lose jobs’: Mann warns staff against strike, invokes ESMA till Oct 31


Cities

View All

No new development work tender by Chandigarh MC till year-end

No new development work tender by Chandigarh MC till year-end

Chandigarh: Five decades after, Martyr’s Memorial to see light of day

10 years on, Mani Majra woman reunited with mentally unstable son

Chandigarh: 3 nabbed for Rs 24-lakh theft at factory

Pay dues or lose taxi stand allotment: Chandigarh MC to operators

Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

Delhi Metro records highest-ever footfall on Aug 29

6 hurt as 2 DTC buses collide on Sansad Marg

Lawyer gunned down in Ghaziabad court

SDM suspended for ‘irregularities’ in tender for organising Urs-2023

Month after floods, house collapse forces villagers to sleep in the open

Month after floods, house collapse forces villagers to sleep in the open

Punjab Police grievance redressal portal evokes good response

Suicide by brothers: SAD, Congress leaders visit family

DC reviews dengue situation in Phagwara

NRI booked for ‘murdering’ father

No let-up in dengue spread as confirmed cases cross 100 mark

No let-up in dengue spread as confirmed cases cross 100 mark

2 ex-Army men among 3 nabbed for impersonating as VB officials

Lingering sewage-related issues plague Dhandari Khurd, nearby colonies

Man alleges torture by paramour’s kin

Canal water supply project work in Patiala may drag on till June

Canal water supply project work in Patiala may drag on till June

Teacher wears school uniform to make students pick up habit

Others make most of Punjabi University’s failure to run distance courses

Patiala Central Jail celebrates Rakhi with inmates

Traders to go on strike over ‘harassment’ by GST officials