Minister holds public interaction programmes in Kalka villages

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 2

Public interaction programmes were organised today in Nanakpur, Chikkan, Tibbi and Mandalai villages of the Kalka Assembly constituency wherein Education, Forest and Environment Minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar was the chief guest.

A large number of people gathered at the programmes to air their grievances, who redressed many of these on the spot. Gurjar said the youth of the state were now getting jobs on merit. He added that development works were being carried out in all areas in the state on the concept of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”.

Former MLA of Kalka Latika Sharma, district BJP president Ajay Sharma, senior BJP leaders and officials of all departments were present at the events.

