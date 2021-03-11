Minister Dr Baljit Kaur honours teachers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Dr Baljit Kaur, Cabinet Minister, Social Security, Woman & Child Development, Punjab, awarded teachers during a teachers’ felicitation ceremony organised by the Aryans Group of Colleges. Dr Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group, presided over the ceremony. TNS

AIDS awareness programme

Dera Bassi: Sri Sukhmani Institute of Engineering & Technology and Sri Sukhmani Polytechnic, Dera Bassi, in collaboration with Red Ribbon Club, organised a two-day awareness programme on thalassaemia and AIDS. Prof Balwant delivered a lecture on thalassaemia and Prof Shamilee delivered a lecture on AIDS communication and its effects. TNS

Cleanliness drive

Chandigarh: Panjab University boys’ hostel no. 2, in association with the Department of NSS, organised a special cleanliness drive. Dr Tilak Raj, Warden, Boys’ Hostel-2, along with Dr Anuj Kumar, programme officer, and Dr Vivek Kumar, chairperson, Centre for Medical Physics and Programme Officer, urged the residents to maintain cleanliness in the surrounding areas of the hostel. TNS

Anti-Terrorism Day

Chandigarh: NSS units of the Government College of Commerce and Business Administration, Sector 50, Chandigarh, celebrated Anti-Terrorism Day on the campus. The day marks the death anniversary of the former Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi, who was assassinated on May 21, 1991.