Minister inaugurates Aam Aadmi Clinic in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 16

On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day anniversary, Minister of Revenue, Water Supply and Sanitation Brahm Shankar Jimpa dedicated to the public Aam Aadmi Clinic built in Phase 5 yesterday. While inaugurating the clinic, Brahm Shankar said these clinics would provide OPD service, immunisation facilities, maternity services, family planning facilities, free lab tests, free medicines, etc.

Brahm Shankar said 75 Aam Aadmi Clinics were inaugurated in the entire state on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day anniversary. The Punjab Government had fulfilled the big promise made to the people by starting these clinics within four months of it coming to power. He said medical officers, clinical assistants, pharmacists, helpers, etc, would be present in the clinic from 8 am to 2 pm.

Randhawa inaugurates clinic at Peermuchalla

Dera Bassi: MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa inaugurated Aam Aadmi Clinic at Peermuchalla. He said seven clinics had become operational in the Dera Bassi constituency.

