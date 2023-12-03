Minister inaugurates INST research block

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 2

The state-of-the-art Nano Anusandhan Bhawan at Institute of Nano Science & Technology (INST) was inaugurated by Dr Jitendra Singh, MoS (Independent Charge), Union Ministry of Science and Technology, on its campus in Sector 81, Mohali today.

Prof Amitava Patra, Director, INST, welcomed the minister and lauded the efforts of faculty and students in making the research institute a success.

The five-storied research block has dedicated labs for research on biomaterials for regenerative medicines, cancer nanotherapeutics, nanoagriculture, wearable electronics, renewable energy materials for battery and supercapacitors, green hydrogen evolution and carbon sequestrations. The minister stressed the importance of nanoscience as it is still in its nascency.

“It is the need of the hour to translate the basic nano science knowledge to solve some of the country’s problems in collaboration with the industries,” Singh said.

He also interacted with students and faculty members in the CV Raman Auditorium. INST had begun its operation from its transit campus at Sector 64 in 2013.

The campus was shifted to its permanent campus in 2020 and the formal inauguration was delayed due to the Covid pandemic. Within a short span of time, the institute has contributed significantly in the frontier research of nanoscience and technology and assumed an overall rank of 17 in 2023 across the country as per Nature Index.

