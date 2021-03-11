Minister inspects PWD offices, puts official on notice

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 31

Punjab PWD Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO made a surprise visit to various branches of the PWD Division 1 office this afternoon. He also reviewed the office work of Chief Engineer SP Singh and met other officers.

The minister found the superintendent of the quality branch, Narinder Singh, absent from work without intimation. The minister issued a show-cause notice to him and sought a reply within three days. He also met Raipur Kalan sarpanch Jaspreet Singh who had come to the office for road construction-related work which had been pending for a long time.

The minister issued instructions to the officers concerned to get the work done soon. Harbhajan, who is also Power Minister, visited the customer care centre of the PSPCL at Phase-1, Industrial DS Division, and met people there. He instructed the staff to get their work done soon.

The minister urged the employees to work diligently and it within the stipulated time in public interests. “A person should be determined to perform his service properly and without corruption,” he said.