Punjab Agriculture Minister lays stone of bio-fertiliser lab at Kheti Bhawan in Mohali

Mohali, March 11
Punjab Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian laid the foundation stone of the bio-fertiliser testing laboratory at Kheti Bhawan at Phase 6, Mohali today. He said three such labs would be set up in the state, adding the construction of the lab at Gurdaspur has been completed, and another would be set up at Bathinda.
