Minister lays stone of post office in Sector 23, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 5

Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan and Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash today laid the foundation stone of a post office building in Sector 23 here.

The Punjab Postal Circle celebrated January 5 as ‘Balika Diwas’ and opened Sukanya Samriddhi accounts of girl children throughout Punjab and Chandigarh. Chauhan and Parkash distributed passbooks to girl children on the occasion.

Ambesh Upmanyu, Chief Postmaster General, Punjab Circle, said the department was making constant efforts to create a people-friendly, development-friendly and investment-friendly environment. The Sector 23 post office will provide all types of postal service to residents such as savings bank schemes, insurance schemes, domestic and international mail booking, Aadhaar enrollment and updation, etc.

Chauhan said India Post was assimilating technology in its every product and service and carrying out intensive parcel and IT reforms due to which it was emerging as the most customer-friendly and citizen-centric department in the country.

Parkash said he was extremely happy with the project as Sector 23 was very close to his heart since he had spent his childhood in the sector.