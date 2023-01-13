Minister Aman Arora reviews preparations for Punjab investors summit

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 12

In order to make the state government’s first Progressive Punjab Investors Summit a big success, the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Minister, Aman Arora, on Thursday, reviewed preparations for the mega event to be held in February.

Chairing a review meeting at the PUDA Bhawan, here, the H&UD Minister also directed officials to ramp up the road infrastructure and focus on the beautification of Mohali.

He directed officials of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) to ensure that all roads leading from the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport to the summit venue were repaired well in time.

He also asked officials to make all necessary arrangements for G20 Summit, scheduled to be held from January 30th to 31st.

Aman Arora told officials of the GMADA engineering wing to start the paint work of electricity poles, roundabouts, kerbs and plant flowers on either side of roads.

To smoothen the vehicle movement in Mohali city, Arora also discussed a plan with officials to remove traffic bottle-necks at congested roads, where problem of traffic congestion was prevalent.

The H&UD Minister was apprised that the project to widen the three roads that include Kumbra Chowk (Dividing road chowk of Sector61/70 and Sector 62/69) to Bawa White House; Mohali village to YPS Chowk; and Sector 62/63/50-51 Chowk to Sector 65/48 (Golf Range) was under process and would be initiated soon.

