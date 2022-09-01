Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat reviews progress of Centre's schemes in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 31

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat today held a meeting with officials of the district administration to review the progress of various schemes of the Centre being run in the district. The meeting was held at the district administrative complex here.

The administrative officials, including Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar, were present. The minister reviewed the maintenance of water resources and the works being carried out under the various schemes. He exhorted the officers to step up efforts in the direction of reuse of waste water of cities and villages, so that the groundwater level could be raised. While lauding the administration for its efforts in increasing the green cover, he said the saplings planted in the district with the aim of increasing the green cover were also important in view of curbing pollution.

Talwar informed the Union Minister about the resources created for water conservation under the Jal Shakti campaign and the works done in this regard. He informed Shekhawat about the projects completed under various schemes as well as the status of the ongoing ones.

District Forest Officer Kanwardeep Singh apprised the minister about the sources of water conservation in the forest area. The minister asked him to further upscale their efforts in the direction of water conservation.

The Union Minister asked the officials work at the ground level to educate people about the conservation of water and its proper use.

Shekhawat expressed his satisfaction over the implementation of the Centre’s schemes in the district.

#Mohali