Minister reviews projects in Kharar segment

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 6

Cabinet Minister Anmol Gagan Mann reviewed the progress of development projects in the Kharar constituency.

Presiding over a meeting of officials of various departments at the District Administrative Complex here, she said no stone would be left unturned to make Kharar a model constituency. She said she would ensure that there was no shortage of funds for various schemes and development projects. The minister told officials to prepare a plan to make Kharar a model city.

She reviewed the works being done by Kharar, Kurali and Nayagaon councils. She also reviewed health facilities at Kharar and Sante Majra.

The minister reviewed the status of various sewage treatment plants (STPs).

She asked officials to take appropriate steps for waste management in villages so that these could be made clean and beautiful. She ordered them to carry out cleaning work at village ponds and plant maximum saplings in rural areas.

She said a veterinary hospital would be developed in the Kharar region.