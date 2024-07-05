Minister suspends Panchkula MC employee for negligence in duty

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 4

Urban Local Bodies Minister Subhash Sudha suspended a corporation employee for failure to collect the requisite MC tax from a private company for maintenance and collection of vending charges for hawkers on Thursday. He reviewed the various development projects being carried out by the MC. He was joined by Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal.

On the basis of a report submitted by the MC officials, the minister identified that a private company that had been allocated the work of maintaining the corporation's vending zones had not submitted the requisite charges to the MC. MC officials said the private company collected vending machine charges from the venders, adding that they even allowed unregistered vendors to function from the site; however, it failed to submit the complete amount to the MC. Officials of the MC said the corporation was yet to collect Rs 35.57 lakh from the company. The minster identified negligence in duty and issued directions for the suspension of an employee working under the National Urban Livelihood Mission at the office.

The minister also reviewed the work on the construction of community centres at Sectors 7 and 10. He also reviewed the delayed construction of the new MC office.

MC officials said there are 47 dumping sites in the city from where garbage is collected and sent forward to the centre for processing at Patvi. They said about 278 tonnes of garbage are produced in the city every day.

The minister was also informed about MC's plans to shift hawkers to four vending zones in the city. The MC will create four more vending zones in the city.

Corporation Commissioner Sachin Gupta said the MC has prepared a 100-day road map in which all 47 toilets in the city are being renovated. He said the MC is working on building model parks and sporting areas, including gyms and tennis tables, among others, in every sector. He said the MC is also installing LED lights in the city. He added 4,400 LED lights have already been installed across the city.

