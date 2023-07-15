Minister takes stock of damage to crops

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 14

Water Resources Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer today visited Tiwana and Amalala villages in Dera Bassi to see the work of plugging the breaches in Ghaggar river. He also took stock of the damage to the crops and the bridge built on the river at Amalala.

The minister said five poclain machines, two tractor-trailers, two tractors and 10 tippers besides over 250 workers were engaged for works on the Ghaggar dams from Dehar village to Tiwana. Similarly, two JCBs, a poclain machine and two tractor-trailers were being used to repair the Tangri river embankment.

