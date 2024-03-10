Minister to roll out project to spot sports talent on March 12

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 9

Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur will launch a national scheme, Khelo India Rising Talent Identification (KIRTI), from the UT on March 12 in the presence of Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit.

The ambitious scheme entails overarching blueprint to make India a powerhouse in sports by nurturing youngsters to bring them on a par with global standards.

The primary objective of KIRTI is to identify and support young sporting talent at the grassroots level across various disciplines. By bridging a gap between unrecognised talent and structured sports opportunities, KIRTI aims to create a platform where talented youth from diverse backgrounds can showcase their skills and receive the necessary support to excel in their respective sports.

“The project aligns with the vision of the Prime Minister, emphasising the importance of talent hunt in every corner of the country. “It marks a significant milestone in India’s journey towards becoming a sporting powerhouse,” stated a spokesperson for the initiative.

The KIRTI model will feature a pyramidical structure, identifying talented sportspersons from grassroots levels to the development of elite athletes for international excellence. Talent identification will be done through scientifically designed tests, ensuring accuracy and fairness in the selection process.

Furthermore, “Bharat Benchmarks” will be laid for measurement of performance, providing a unified tool for performance assessment across various disciplines.

KIRTI is a pan-India sports development scheme that aims to provide training assistance to athletes across villages and gather vital information about the talent pool in rural areas. It will revolutionise talent identification by conducting large-scale organised assessments across the country.

