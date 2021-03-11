Minister unveils Khelo India Youth Games logo, mascot

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Panchkula, May 7

Giving two hoots to traditional games, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announced that the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games in Haryana, scheduled from June 4, would host at least five Indian traditional games, besides conducting Olympics-approved disciplines.

Thakur, who unveiled Khelo India Youth Games logo, mascot and jerseys here today, said in the recently conducted Khelo India University Games, the Union Government had approved to conduct at least three traditional games.

“In Khelo India University Games, which concluded recently in Bengaluru, we conducted at least three traditional games. In the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games, we will be hosting five events - Gatka, Mallakhamba, Yogasana, Kalaripayattu and Thang-Ta,” said Thakur.

“He said: “It’s an effort towards promoting our Indian traditional sport and an effort to attract more and more youngsters towards the importance of traditional games.”

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs, Sandeep Singh also attended the event.

“Over 8,000 students from across the country will compete in 25 disciplines,” said Thakur.

The events will be organised at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula, along with other venues including, Chandigarh, Ambala, Shahbad and Delhi.

“In the recent past, our athletes have been doing well on the world stage. It’s heartening that several youngsters, who represent the country internationally, are emerging from the Khelo Youth and University Games,” Thakur added.

“The last Khelo India University Games was organised on the theme ‘plastic-free’ nation. I hope the Haryana Government will come up with a unique initiative to promote these games. I also request the Haryana Chief Minister to help as many as youngsters from different districts to watch these games live from stadiums. It will not only encourage the athletes, but also encourage the youngsters to adopt a sport. We will also try to bring in international-fame sportspersons to encourage the games here,” said Thakur.

Torch relay

For the first time, the government has envisaged a Khelo India Youth Games torch relay, which will be carried to every corner of Haryana to promote the games and encourage youngsters.