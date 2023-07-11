Ministers, officials reaching out to needy, says Punjab CM Mann

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 10

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday visited the rain affected areas and interacted with the people evacuated from low-lying areas in the aftermath of heavy downpour.

Mann visited the rain basera (night shelter) in Phase VI, Jamuna Apartments in Kharar, Kajauli and Boothgarh and said he was here to take stock of the situation. He said teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had been roped in for rescue work, but the Army had not been pressed in officially for the work yet.

The Chief Minister said he apprised Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the situation in the state on Sunday. He said central assistance was not required for relief and rescue work as of now as the situation was under control.

“A special girdawari will be conducted to ascertain loss of crops, houses, animals and property due to the heavy rainfall in the state. Detailed instructions will be issued to the Deputy Commissioners to carry out girdawari in the areas lashed by rains on a priority,” he said.

Mann said the Cabinet Ministers, MLAs and officers are reaching out to the needy people in their respective areas in this hour of grave crisis.

The Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSPs) are expediting the relief work in their respective districts so as to provide succour to the masses.

The ministers, MLAs and officers are making it sure that people are safely evacuated from the low-lying and flood-prone areas. Flood control rooms have been set up in all districts and helpline numbers have been made public, the Chief Minister said.