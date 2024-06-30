Ministry asks MC to hold public hearing on July 30

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, June 29

Amid concerns raised by residents of Dadu Majra over the setting up of a major waste processing plant in the area, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has directed the city Municipal Corporation to conduct a public hearing on July 30.

The MC had earlier approached the ministry for the environmental clearance for the plant. It has now been decided to hold a public hearing for the project — “Integrated Solid Waste Management (ISWM) Facility” — at 11 am on July 30 at the Community Centre, Sector 38 (West).

According to the Municipal Corporation, the Deputy Commissioner will preside over the public hearing. The Municipal Commissioner will also be present there to seek residents’ views. “Public views will be taken and sent to the ministry. These will be considered before giving the environmental clearance to the project. The residents of not only Dadu Majra but also other areas may give their views on the project. However, since the Dadu Majra residents live closest to the waste dump, their views will matter the most,” shared an official.

After the MC House approved the garbage processing plant in Dadu Majra, objections were raised by some councillors. Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit had to intervene in the matter. The MC has started the process for setting up the integrated waste processing plant of 550 tonne per day capacity on 15 acres at Dadu Majra. It has set a two-year deadline for the project.

The plant is to be constructed on a “design, finance, own, operate and transfer” basis. As per the technology recommended by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), bio CNG and refuse-derived fuel (RDF) will be produced in the processing of wet and dry waste, respectively. The RDF will be supplied to cement plants.

In June 2020, the MC had taken over the waste plant from Jaypee Group as the company had failed to process the whole garbage, leading to the piling up of trash. At present, the city’s garbage is managed at a temporary facility.

