Minor among 2 apprehended for snatching phone

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 27

Two persons, including a juvenile, have been apprehended by the police for snatching a mobile phone from Jiban Kumar Khadka, a resident of Mori Gate, Mani Majra.

The complainant, who works in a bar near Kalagram, alleged on August 24, he was returning from work when a three-wheeler stopped near him. One of the three occupants snatched his mobile phone and they sped away.

A case was registered at Mani Majra police station. During the investigation, the auto driver, Rakesh (23) of Pinjore, was arrested and a juvenile was apprehended. The third accused, identified as Karan, is still absconding.

The police said the snatched mobile phone and auto used in the crime had been seized. Rakesh was earlier arrested in a case under the POCSO Act by the Panchkula police in 2022.