Minor among 3 held in theft case

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 31

The Panchkula police have apprehended three persons, including a minor, in connection with a theft case.

The suspects have been identified as Deepak Rawat of the New Indira Colony, Roni of Panchkula and a minor boy.

Amarik Singh, a resident of Bhainsa Tibba, Mansa Devi, had complained to the police that on the night of July 30, two iron grills of the gate of his residence were stolen. Subsequently, a case was registered under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). An investigation was launched, and after sifting through the footage of a CCTV camera installed on the spot, the police made the arrests.

