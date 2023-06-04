Minor girl hurt in accident

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A vehicle driver sped away after hitting a minor girl in Sector 44 here. Ram Bahadur, a resident of Burail village, complained to the police that a car sped away after hitting a six-year-old girl near the Labour Chowk in Sector 44. The victim was admitted to the PGI. A case has been registered at the Sector 34 police station and investigation started. TNS

IOC launches campaign

Chandigarh: Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Punjab State Office (PSO), launched the ‘Dependability Campaign’ across all retail outlets. Among various retail outlets, the inaugural event took place at a company owned company operated outlet at IT Park, here. Jitendra Kumar, ED & SH, PSO, along with Piyush Mittal, CGM (RS), PSO, joined the celebration along with customers. Customers shared their feedback on the occasion and exhorted the value of dependability felt by them at Indian Oil retail outlets. TNS

2 held with pistols

Chandigarh: Two Dhanas residents have been arrested by the Chandigarh Police while possessing pistols. A team of the Sarangpur police station nabbed Prashant, alias Kabir (32), and Shamshed Ahmed (38) while possessing two pistols and two live cartridges. A case has been registered. TNS

Three held for stealing motors

Dera Bassi: The police nabbed three Zirakpur residents allegedly involved in theft of motors from Ibrahimpur dam near the Banur canal. The suspects have been identified as Raja, Gurmeet Singh and Amandeep Singh. Five motors stolen from the gate of canal near Ghaggar have been recovered. On a complaint of the Department of Water Supply, a case under Section 379 of the IPC was registered at the Dera Bassi police station. Amandeep was also booked in an arms case and a theft case in Sohana. TNS

Man in police net for fraud

Mohali: The police arrested Lalru resident Varinder for cheating and forgery of insurance policies to dupe customers of an insurance company. The suspect is a former employee of the company and left it five years ago. He knew login IDs and passwords to make insurance policies. On a complaint of Buta Singh, sarpanch of Seouli village, Handesra, a case under Sections 406, 420, 465, 467 and 468 of the IPC was registered at the Lalru police station. TNS

Suspect gives cops slip, held

Mohali: Manpreet Singh, an accused in a snatching case, fled from the Mohali court complex on Thursday evening. A case under Section 224 of the IPC was registered against him at the Sohana police station. The police said, the accused was arrested the next morning.