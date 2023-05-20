Minor rejig in Chandigarh Administration

Chandigarh, May 19
In a minor reshuffle, the UT Administration has assigned the charge of the Secretary, Agriculture, and Registrar, Cooperative Societies, to Rupesh Kumar, Director, Information Technology, in addition to his existing charges. He has relieved Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh of the two charges.
Harjit Singh Sandhu has been moved out as Chief General Manager, CITCO, and given the charge of additional commissioner, Municipal Corporation.
Sumit Sihag has been appointed as the CGM, CITCO, Director, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, and Joint Secretary, Housing, in addition to his existing charges. He has relieved Sandhu of these charges.
Naveen has been assigned the charge of Director, Agriculture, and Agriculture Commissioner, in addition to his existing charges, relieving Hargunjit Kaur of these charges.
