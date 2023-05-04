Minor reshuffle in UT Admn

Chandigarh, May 3
Consequent upon the relieving of IAS officer Nitika Pawar with effect from May 4, the UT Administration has reassigned the departments held by her.
The charge of the Secretary, Personnel and Establishment, has been given to Hargunjit Kaur. She also holds the charge of Tourism and Industry Departments.
UT Home Secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav has been given the additional charge of Secretary, Social Welfare and Women & Child Development, Chairman of Child and Women Development Corporation, and Chairman of the SC, BC and Minorities Financial and Development Corporation.
Nitika has been transferred to the post of Deputy Financial Adviser in the BSF in Chandigarh under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). She has been transferred on a deputation basis under the Central staffing scheme for a period of three years.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla
This is the second encounter in the last 24 hours in the Val...
Supreme Court declines to commute Balwant Singh Rajoana's death penalty
Asks Centre to take call on Beant assassin’s mercy plea
Karnataka Elections: Hanuman Chalisa recital to counter Congress
POLL GAMES Bajrang Dal sees danger to ‘dharma’ | Gets VHP su...