Minor reshuffle in UT Admn

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 3

Consequent upon the relieving of IAS officer Nitika Pawar with effect from May 4, the UT Administration has reassigned the departments held by her.

The charge of the Secretary, Personnel and Establishment, has been given to Hargunjit Kaur. She also holds the charge of Tourism and Industry Departments.

UT Home Secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav has been given the additional charge of Secretary, Social Welfare and Women & Child Development, Chairman of Child and Women Development Corporation, and Chairman of the SC, BC and Minorities Financial and Development Corporation.

Nitika has been transferred to the post of Deputy Financial Adviser in the BSF in Chandigarh under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). She has been transferred on a deputation basis under the Central staffing scheme for a period of three years.