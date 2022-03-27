Minor's pregnancy reveals rape, suspect habitual offender

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 26

A 16-year-old girl’s pregnancy revealed rape by a 26-year-old man.

The police have arrested the suspect, identified as Santosh Yadav, from a village in the city limits.

According to the police, the perpetrator of the crime is a habitual offender, who is facing several cases, including under the Arms Act, and was out on bail.

The girl’s parents had approached the police to lodge a case against the suspect. They alleged repeated rape of their daughter that led to her pregnancy.

The girl had complained of abdominal pain following which she was taken to the Civil Hospital, where it was found that she was two-month pregnant.

A case was registered against the supsect under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The police said the girl, in her complaint, had stated that the suspect repeatedly raped her on the pretext of marrying her.

“The suspect used to come in the victim’s neighbourhood to meet a friend and became friends with the girl following which they started meeting frequently,” said a police official privy to the investigation.

Last month, a 12-year-old mentally challenged girl was found eight-week pregnant after having been raped by an unidentified man.