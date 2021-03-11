Mirpur resident attacked with sharp weapons, hurt

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi: Armed assailants attacked a Mirpur resident with sharp weapons near his house on Saturday night. The police said around 12 youths, with their faces covered, attacked the victim with swords and sharp weapons following an old rivalry. The injured person was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Dera Bassi, from where he was shifted to the GMCH-32 and later referred to the PGI. The Dera Bassi police said a sharp weapon had been recovered from the spot. A case would be registered after the victim’s medico legal report. The victim’s family alleged that the assailants had attacked the house and damaged the electricity meter earlier, but the police did not take any action against them. TNS

Family members attacked over property dispute

Mohali: The police booked over six persons for trespassing into a rented accommodation in Sector 91 and attacking a family living there, over a property dispute. Victim Sukhpal Singh and his family suffered injuries in the attack. The injured persons were admitted to a hospital. On a complaint of the victim, a case has been registered against Delhi resident Vir Thakur and others under Sections 323, 452, 294,354, 186, and 506 of the IPC at the Sohana police station. The police said there was a dispute over the ownership of the house, following which the suspects wanted the victim, a tenant, to vacate the house.