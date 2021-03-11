Misbehaviour with Judge: Inspector granted anticipatory bail

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 10

Additional Sessions Judge Rajeev K Beri has granted anticipatory bail to Inspector Amanjot Singh in the case of alleged misbehaviour with a Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC) of the District Courts.

While allowing the anticipatory bail, the court directed that the applicant should appear before the Trial Court/Duty Magistrate within 10 days from today and would be released on bail on furnishing bail bonds to the satisfaction of the court. In case, he failed to furnish these bail bonds in the given time period from now, his application would be deemed as dismissed.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate had issued summons to Inspector Amanjot on July 21 to face trial for the offences punishable under Sections 186, 188, 228, 353 and 166-A of the IPC for August 3, 2022. The court issued summons on a complaint filed by Judicial Magistrate First Class Bharat before the CJM court against the Inspector for allegedly misbehaving with him.