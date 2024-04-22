Chandigarh: Miscreants held for planning dacoity burgled house

Chandigarh, April 21
Four miscreants, who were arrested by the Chandigarh Police recently for allegedly planning a dacoity, were also involved in a theft at a house in Sector 22.
Complainant Vikram had reported that on April 6, he had gone to his relatives’ house in Mohali. On returning home the next day, he found that someone had entered his house and decamped with several items. A case of theft was registered at the Sector 17 police station.
The police said the suspects, Mohammad Sajid, alias Chota, and Partik Goad, both Sector 25 residents, had committed the theft. The stolen items were distributed among the two suspects and their accomplices, identified as Rajan Chaudhary and Ramaji Parshad.
