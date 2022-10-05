Miscreants set Meghnad's effigy in Chandigarh on fire a day prior to Dussehra

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 5

A day before Dussehra was to be celebrated, some miscreants set the effigy of 82-foot-tall Meghnad on fire in Sector 46 here on Tuesday night.

According to the Dussehra organisers, occupants of a Fortuner car, bearing a Haryana registration number, set off a rocket directed at the effigy. The rocket blew the effigy off at around 1 am.

"After spotting the guard, the miscreants fled from the spot. They returned nearly after an hour and attempted to set off another rocket near the site. The guard rushed to catch them but they sped away," said the organisers.

They added that they have shared the car's number in their complaint to the police.

The city’s tallest Ravan effigy (92-foot-high) will be burnt in Sector 46 ground here on Wednesday. Alongside it, the effigies of Kumbhkaran (85-foot-high) and Meghnad (82-foot-high) were also to be burnt. However, now only two effigies would be set ablaze.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, the face of Ravan’s effigy was set on fire by miscreants at the Ramlila Maidan in Dera Bassi on Tuesday night.

Dera Bassi SHO Jaskanwal Singh said they were scanning the CCTV footage of the area.

The office-bearers of the Ramlila Committee complained about the police not making security arrangements.

Sources said the internal tussle between the committee members was also being probed.

