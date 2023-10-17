Mishaps prompt PGI to upgrade firefighting infra

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, October 16

In response to the recent fire incidents at the PGIMER, a process has been initiated to revamp the firefighting system, with tendering process for all buildings within the institution underway.

A tender of Rs 7 lakh was issued on October 13 for an upgrade of the firefighting system at the Advanced Eye Centre building. It will now have a equipment, which will include fire extinguishers, hydrants, hose reels, sprinklers and fire detection and alarms system.

Fire-resistant doors will be installed to improve safety and compartmentalise blaze-prone areas. Appropriate material and designs in the false ceilings will be employed to enhance fire resistance and safety. Advanced electrical and fire detection systems will enhance early warning capabilities.

The heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems and building management systems will also be upgraded.

The collective firefighting system for all buildings at the PGIMER will encompass a range of essential elements, including hydrant systems, hose reels, sprinklers and portable fire extinguishers. The hydrant and sprinkler systems will be pressured by an electric motor-driven jockey pump. The plans for the upgraded fire safety system will be executed in phases.

To address the root cause of recent fire incidents, the hospital administration is considering centralising UPS (uninterruptible power supply) units outside buildings to prevent mishaps in patient areas.

