Mishaps snuff out 3 lives in Mohali district

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 14

Three persons died in separate road accidents in the district.

The drivers of two trucks reportedly fell through the gap between the divider on the Dera Bassi flyover on the Chandigarh-Ambala national highway in the wee hours of Sunday. While one of them died, the other was seriously injured. There is a gap of nearly one-and-a-half feet between the two lanes through which the victims fell.

The trucks bearing UP and Rajasthan registration numbers were coming from the Ambala side and heading towards Chandigarh when on the flyover, they bumped into each other due to traffic. As their drivers alighted to check the damages to their vehicles in the darkness, they fell through the gap between the divider and landed 30 ft below on the road.

Mohammad Mustafa, a resident of Shamli, UP, was declared dead while Rajasthan truck driver Gabbar was admitted to the GMCH-32. On the statement of Ashu, the conductor of the UP truck, the police registered a case against Gabbar.

In another accident, a biker died on being hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Chandigarh-Ambala national highway near Bhankharpur in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Ashu Kumar, a native of UP, was returning home from Chandigarh when an unidentified vehicle hit him from behind near around 12:30 am. The vehicle driver sped away after the accident.

Passersby rushed the victim to the Dera Bassi subdivisional hospital where doctors declared him dead.

On the statement of the deceased's father, Pooran Chand, a case of negligent driving has been registered against the absconding vehicle driver.

In yet another incident, a car driver was killed when his vehicle was hit by a truck head-on near Jhanjeri on Monday night. The victim, Ranbir Singh, a resident of Jhanjeri, was returning home from Mohali. He was rushed to a hospital at Sohana where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. A case of negligent driving has been registered on a complaint filed by the deceased's nephew, Rajbir Singh. The truck driver has absconded.

