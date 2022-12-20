Mishka, Ashvika, Tanya win taekwondo gold

Panchkula, December 19
Mishka Singla, Ashvika Sharma and Tanya claimed gold medals in the 3-5 years age group in their respective events on the concluding day of the 5th Legend’s Cup Taekwondo Championship held at Baddi. Rudra claimed silver.
In the 6-7 years category, Uhaana Malik, Arya, Shagun, Saarik, Prakul Singla, Lavin Goel, Miraan Rai Sardana, Mantajveer, Siddharth Mahto and Hardik Mittal claimed gold while Aditya Saraswat and Neel Madhav Gupta won silver. Taranpreet bagged bronze.
Raj Sinha, Anirudh Tiwari, Ojas Sharma, Abhikritt Raj Kondal, Dhruv, Anahita Gupta and Shwetambri claimed gold in the 8-10 years age group, while Pranaaya Bajaj, Gyat, Kartik Singh, Gourav Rai and Vaibhav bagged silver. Yashwant and Keshav Sharma claimed bronze.
In the 12-14 years group, Tarushi Gaur, Tanishika Thakur, Aviral, Deepesh Pangta and Aditya Rao bagged gold. In the 18-years-and-above category, Lalit Kumar Bist won gold. Trainees of Emerald Martial Arts bagged a maximum number of medals.
