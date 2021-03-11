PTC ‘Miss Punjaban’ case: Mohali hotelier held

Mohali, April 26

The police arrested hotelier Dinesh Kumar Arora of JD Residency here in the “Miss Punjaban” case. He was produced before the court today that sent him to police custody.

On April 6, the police arrested the managing director of PTC TV, Rabindra Narayan, in the case.

A 24-year-old Kharar-based contestant had accused the MD and several others of wrongful restraint, use of criminal force to outrage modesty, fraud and criminal conspiracy.

After the beauty pageant contestant filed a complaint to the Mohali SSP, a case under Sections 341, 342, 343, 354, 354-A, 354-B, 354-C, 328, 420 and 120-B of the IPC was registered against Nancy Ghuman, Niharika Jain, assistant director of Miss PTC contest 2022-23; Rabindra Narayan, managing director, PTC TV; Bhupinder Singh, managing director, JD Residency; producer Lakshman; and 25 unidentified persons at the women’s police station on March 17.

#ptc #rabindra narayan