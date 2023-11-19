Miss Universe 2023: Chandigarh girl Shweta Sharda makes it to semi-finals

ANI

El Salvador (US), November 19

Shweta Sharda, 23, secured her spot in the Miss Universe 2023 semi-finals on Sunday, after clinching the Miss Diva Universe 2023 title in August this year. She’s representing India and has advanced to the semi-finals of the prestigious competition.

“A tremendous sense of satisfaction and excitement comes from winning the Miss Diva India pageant. I’ve been dreaming about this moment for so long, and seeing it come true is simply beyond words. I am incredibly grateful and eager for the journey that lies ahead, and I’m looking forward to make my nation and family proud by bringing the Miss Universe Crown back to India,” she had told the media after winning Miss Diva Universe.

The 72nd Miss Universe pageant was being hosted in El Salvador, with contestants from over 90 nations looking to win the coveted crown.

Shweta, who hails from Chandigarh, is 22 years old. She relocated to Mumbai when she was 16 years old to chase her dreams.

She has been featured in several dance shows including ‘Dance India Dance 6’, ‘Dance Deewane’, and ‘Jhalak Dikhlaja’.

Three Indian beauties won the Miss Universe crown, with Sushmita Sen bagging the title in 1994, Lara Dutta in 2000, and Harnaz Sandhu in 2022.