Missing Chandigarh boy traced to Himachal Pradesh, brought back

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 9

The UT police today traced a 13-year-old boy, who had gone missing from Sector 25.

Complainant Pritam, a resident of Sector 25, had reported that on January 6, his son Abhay went out to play, but did not return. He searched for him but could not find him and approached the police the next day.

A case was registered at the Sector 11 police station. Sensing gravity of the situation, a team was constituted by Inspector Jasbir Singh, SHO, Sector 11 police station, to trace the missing boy. Leads were developed and it was found that the boy had gone to Nangal (HP) with a friend.

A team was dispatched to Nangal and the boy was located. He was safely brought back to the city and handed over to his father.