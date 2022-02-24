Missing man’s body found in canal near Patiala

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 23

The body of a 59-year-old man, a resident of Sector 25, who was missing for the past 10 days, was recovered from a canal near Patiala. His bicycle was tied to him with a rope.

The body was brought to the city and kept at the mortuary in the GMSH, Sector 16. The victim has been identified as Rampreet, who worked as a “beldar” in the MC.

The police said the victim had left the house on his bicycle for work on February 12. When he did not return, his family lodged a missing complaint. His body was taken out of the canal on Tuesday.

The Punjab Police informed the victim’s kin, who brought the body back to the city.

“We have shifted the body to the mortuary and informed the Punjab Police to get an autopsy done. The cause of the death will be known after the autopsy,” said a UT cop. Meanwhile, the police have started an investigation. —