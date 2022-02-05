Missing man's body found in sack with limbs tied at Pinjore

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 4

A 32-year-old man from Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, who was missing since January 30, was found murdered in a sack with limbs tied in a nullah at Ratpur Colony in Pinjore.

Abhinav Chandel

The deceased, identified as Abhinav Chandel, worked in a pharma company at Baddi.

The police said according to his family, Abhinav had left Baddi for Pinjore on January 30 for a Covid re-test after recovering from the virus. The victim had tested positive for the virus on January 18.

On January 31, the company staff informed Abhinav’s family in Bilaspur that their son was not coming for work. The family found Abhinav’s number switched off.

The family started looking for the victim and reached his rented accommodation at Baddi where the landlord informed them that he had not turned up there since January 30. Thereafter, the family filed a missing complaint with the Baddi police and came to Pinjore to continue the search for their son.

While they were looking for their son in Pinjore, they got to know about the recovery of a body packed in a sack in a nullah at Ratpur Colony. Upon identification, it turned to be their son’s body.

The SHO of the Pinjore police station, Inspector Ram Pal, said, prima facie it appeared to a be a case of murder. “There were injuries on the face and the hands and legs were tied. He (the victim) might have died due to suffocation as he was wrapped in a sack. We have handed over the body to family after a post-mortem,” he said.

A case has been registered at the Pinjore police station.