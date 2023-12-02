Mohali: Mission to improve Punjab pupils' performance in boards launched

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 1

The School Education Minister of Punjab, Harjot Singh Bains, launched a “Mission 100 percent” today. Bains addressed the gathering at the event and said that with an aim to improve the performance of students in the board exams that are set to be held next year, the Punjab School Education Department has launched ‘Mission 100%’.

#Harjot Singh Bains #Mohali