Misuse of GPS watches meant to track Chandigarh MC employees can't be overlooked: Audit report

Sandeep Rana
Chandigarh, June 10
Pointing out that there may be “ghost attendance” with regard to GPS-enabled watches meant to track employees, the audit report has stated “misuse of the watches cannot be overlooked”.
This is despite the fact that the Municipal Corporation signed a whopping Rs 6.30-crore contract with Imtac India Pvt Ltd, Karnataka, for a period of three years in December 2019. This amount is only the rent of watches for tracking the location of 4,000 employees during working hours.
“Though there may be increase in attendance, but the fact of misuse of the watches cannot be overlooked. There may be ghost attendance, as there is no effective measure in place to ensure that mere the watch is not at the duty point, but the worker is too present there,” read a report of the UT’s audit wing.
“Reports generated in the system are showing data of comparing mere the attendance of the employees. Data in support of improvement noticed in output/results/quality of work/ efficiency of the worker is not furnished,” it stated. The audit report was supplied by the MC in a RTI reply.
“Why such huge amount of public money was spent on something which serves no purpose. It is a sheer wastage of funds. Rather than this, the corporation should have utilised the amount for some required civic work,” said RK Garg, RTI activist.
MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “Despite the audit objection, we believe that the benefits outweigh any deficiencies in the system. People offline account for absent and on leave as well. The audit objection is regarding its efficacy as it is not linked to attendance (which was a General House decision). However, not just the attendance but location too is being monitored through the watches. Moreover, we are in the process of integrating it with the Integrated Command and Control Centre for monitoring on a real-time basis.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajya Sabha polls: BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar, Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma elected from Haryana; Cong's Ajay Makan loses
The counting was halted for almost eight hours after BJP fil...
Action to be taken against Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting
Bishnoi is said to have voted for JJP-backed BJP-supported I...
BJP gets third seat in Maharashtra, deals major blow to Shiv Sena
Overall, the saffron party gets 8 out of 16; party-backed In...
On camera, 2 men stop on Mumbai sea side to save bird, run over by taxi
The accident occurred on May 30 afternoon when businessman A...