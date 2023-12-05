Mittal CAT Bar Assn president

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 4

Barjesh Mittal has been elected president of the Central Administrative Tribunal Bar Association of Chandigarh. The elections of the association for 2023-24 took place under the supervision of returning officer GS Sathi.

One nomination each was received for four posts of office-bearers. Jagdeep Jaswal was elected (unopposed) vice-president, KB Sharma secretary and Monika Kondal joint secretary. The new committee of will co-opt the eligible members on the remaining posts of the executive.