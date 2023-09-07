Mixed bag in colleges, tie-ups play key role

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, September 6

With the results of college elections, polling for which was held earlier in the day, announced in the evening, winning candidates and their supporters erupted in celebration.

Students in huge numbers were gathered outside institutions like DAV College, SD College and Khalsa College. Tense moments witnessed during the counting of votes ended with the announcement of results and the atmosphere turned electric on all college campuses.

Jashanpreet Singh (Centre) of the SOI celebrates his victory with supporters at DAV College, Sector 10, in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Different colleges saw diverse alliances and party affiliations, which played a crucial role in shaping the election results. At GGDSD College, the Sanatan Dharam College Union (SDCU), Himachal Students Union (HIMSU), and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alliance emerged victorious. At Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, the Khalsa College Student Union cornered the top posts, while DAV College saw candidates from the Student Organisation of India (SOI) and ABVP alliance securing key positions.

Gaganpreet Singh, newly elected president, and his supporters in a jubilant mood at SGGS College, Sector 26, Chandigarh.

The voter turnout varied across colleges. SD College recorded a relatively lower turnout of 34.12 per cent. The same was 41.22 per cent at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College.

The winning team of Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, in a joyous mood.

Police personnel were deployed in large numbers to ensure no untoward incident takes place during the high-voltage elections. Soon after the results were announced, exuberant supporters erupted in joy, dancing to the beats of dhols and throwing poll pamphlets and other material in the air. Though the poll process remained largely peaceful, it led to defacement of walls and littering of the campuses with candidates and their supporters not giving two hoots to the rules. The post result revelry reached its peak with students igniting firecrackers outside colleges to mark their victory.