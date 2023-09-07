Mixed bag in colleges, tie-ups play key role

Naina Mishra
Chandigarh, September 6
With the results of college elections, polling for which was held earlier in the day, announced in the evening, winning candidates and their supporters erupted in celebration.
Students in huge numbers were gathered outside institutions like DAV College, SD College and Khalsa College. Tense moments witnessed during the counting of votes ended with the announcement of results and the atmosphere turned electric on all college campuses.
Different colleges saw diverse alliances and party affiliations, which played a crucial role in shaping the election results. At GGDSD College, the Sanatan Dharam College Union (SDCU), Himachal Students Union (HIMSU), and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alliance emerged victorious. At Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, the Khalsa College Student Union cornered the top posts, while DAV College saw candidates from the Student Organisation of India (SOI) and ABVP alliance securing key positions.
The voter turnout varied across colleges. SD College recorded a relatively lower turnout of 34.12 per cent. The same was 41.22 per cent at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College.
Police personnel were deployed in large numbers to ensure no untoward incident takes place during the high-voltage elections. Soon after the results were announced, exuberant supporters erupted in joy, dancing to the beats of dhols and throwing poll pamphlets and other material in the air. Though the poll process remained largely peaceful, it led to defacement of walls and littering of the campuses with candidates and their supporters not giving two hoots to the rules. The post result revelry reached its peak with students igniting firecrackers outside colleges to mark their victory.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court protects Editors Guild members from arrest over Manipur reports
Bench seeks status report on arms recovery, wants rations st...
Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court
Raps police for ‘sorry state of affairs’