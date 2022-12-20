MLA finds 70% Zirakpur MC office staff absent

Zirakpur, December 19
Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Randhawa today visited the Zirakpur Municipal Council office at 10 am and found about 70 per cent staff absent. Randhawa checked the attendance register and said a majority of the staff was absent from the office.
“I am giving a warning to the officials and if they are not found in the office during the office hours, then strict action will be taken against them. Despite the Punjab Chief Minister’s advisory to the government officials to be present in office, some of them are not following it,” said Randhawa.
Will convene meeting of officials soon
Officials not performing their work with responsibility will be taken to task. I will take up these issues with the officials at a meeting soon. —Kuljit Randhawa, Dera Bassi MLA
The AAP MLA from Dera Bassi arrived at the office in a casual look, wearing a cap, instead of a turban. Randhawa said he interacted with the visitors and found there was resentment about the working of officials. “The working of officials in the Zirakpur MC has been found lax for the past some years. Officials not performing their work with responsibility will be taken to task. I will take up these issues with the officials at a meeting soon,” he said. Randhawa interacted with sanitation workers and assured them of early resolution of their issues.
