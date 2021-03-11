MLA hails decision on Mohali airport

Mohali, August 20
Punjab and Haryana have reached an agreement to rename in the international airport in Mohali after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a meeting with Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala in this regard today.
After the meeting, CM Mann tweeted, “Punjab and Haryana have agreed to name Chandigarh International Airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singhji. Today, had a meeting with Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on this issue.”
Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh said, “Aam Aadmi Party has always put the principles of Shaheed Bhagat Singh at the forefront. It is a welcome development as it honours the martyr and is also according to the aspirations of the people of the state.”
In 2017, the Punjab Government had demanded that the Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL) should be named as Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Mohali.
