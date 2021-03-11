MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa, Mohali Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar launch drive in Dera Bassi

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 21

Emphasising the importance of direct sowing of paddy by the Punjab Government, Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa and Mohali Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar today reached Basauli village and themselves started sowing paddy directly with the help of tractor.

Randhawa, also the owner of the agricultural land, expressed concern over the continuous falling of groundwater level.

Talwar said farmers were being imparted information on direct sowing of paddy and new farming techniques. He directed officials of the Agriculture Department to prepare master trainers for direct sowing of paddy so that more and more farmers could be sensitised. He said progressive villages, which had sown paddy directly on more than 100 acres, would be honoured. Chief Agriculture Officer Rajesh Kumar Raheja gave details about direct sowing of paddy.

The front registration number plate was missing on the vehicle, which both the DC and the MLA rode to kickstart the campaign. Elaborate arrangements complete with tent, chairs and a centre table were made in the middle of the field from where the campaign was launched.