MLA lays stone of Rs 3.7-crore road projects

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 24

Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel today laid the foundation stone for the widening and strengthening of two roads at a cost of Rs 3.71 crore.

While the road from Jansui village to Sonta village will be widened and strengthened at a cost of Rs 3.02 crore, the road from Naggal village to Khaira will be strengthened at a cost of Rs 69 lakh.

Addressing a gathering at Khaira, he said, “The road from Naggal to Khaira was in a poor condition. Residents met me for rebuilding the 3-km long stretch. The work will begin soon.”

The MLA also announced Rs 40 lakh for the construction of a ‘chaupal’ in the village.

Meanwhile, some local residents led by Youth Congress leader Jagga Khaira raised slogans with black flags in their hands against the BJP MLA at Khaira village.

Jagga said the villagers have suffered huge losses during the recent floods, but the government was yet to compensate them for their losses. Not only that crops were destroyed, houses were also badly damaged. The MLA didn’t pay attention towards the plight of Khaira residents.

Goel said, “Claims have been raised on the e-kshatipurti portal of the government, and people who have suffered losses will soon get compensation.”

A heavy police force was deployed in the village to maintain law and order situation.

