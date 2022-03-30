MLA reviews facilities in Fatehgarh Sahib hospital

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 29

Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Lakhvir Singh Rai, along with SDM Dr Himanshu Gupta, reviewed the health facilities at the Civil Hospital today and interacted with the Civil Surgeon, doctors and staff to know about the requirements of the hospital.

Health officials told the MLA that patients were facing more problems due to the lack of machinery, medicines and staff.

The MLA also inspected the newly constructed maternity hospital at the hospital premises and ordered the contractor to complete the work as soon as possible. He also interacted with patients and heard their grievances.

Patients complained that they had to stand in long queues as there was only one counter for men and women. “By the time we get consultation slips to made to see the doctor, doctors close the OPD.”

The patients also complained about the lack of medicines, tests and non-availability of doctors.

Talking to mediapersons, the MLA said the facilities provided in the hospital were not up to mark and a lot was needed to be done to improve the lack of amenities. The MLA also blamed the previous government for the poor condition of the hospital.

He called upon NGOs to come forward to help the government in making it a multi-specialty hospital. He also directed the Civil Surgeon to set up separate counters for men and women. He assured the hospital administration that he would take up the issues with the Health Minister.